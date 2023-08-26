Kalki Koechlin speaks at the FICCI FLO Hyderabad Chapter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: Raising the child is not just the responsibility of a woman but both partners should share it, observed actor Kalki Koechlin at an event organised by the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), Hyderabad Chapter, here on Saturday.

After reciting a 20-minute monologue on the truths of womanhood and patriarchal Indian society, Kalki conversed with over 250 FICCI women. In an interaction with Ritu Shah, FLO chairperson, the actor pointed out that taking care of the baby is deemed the woman’s responsibility.

“We must start talking and questioning some of the issues like this. We give up career for family. Then we are seen as the super women. If not, we are seen as a bad mother. Our society has a huge expectation from women,” said Kalki Koechlin.

She also advocated treating boys the way daughters are treated. “We must question them. We must make them more responsible,” she said. On mental health, she said that it’s not taboo to talk about mental health and that children must be counselled well in schools.

Known as the ‘Queen of experimental fashion’, the 39-year-old, Indian-born French actor revealed that she is moving into writing and producing soon.