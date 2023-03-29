Ritu Shah becomes new chairperson of FICCI Ladies Organisation

FLO is the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: Ritu Shah is the new chairperson of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and she succeeded Subhra Maheshwary.

It is an Indian forum for women and with 19 chapters represents over 8,000 women entrepreneurs and professionals. Hyderabad has a membership of over 1,015.

FLO provides a platform for women to showcase their talents, skills, experiences, and energies across sectors and verticals of the economy for a truly inclusive growth trajectory, a press release said.

The new chairperson for the year 2023-2024, Ritu Shah is a businesswoman and entrepreneur and her team for the year will have Prachi Trivedi Shah, honorary secretary, Nishita Manne, treasurer, Smita Sanghi, honorary joint secretary, and Neeru Mohan as the joint treasurer.