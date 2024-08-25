Kalki, RRR making waves at Moscow International Film Week

Telugu film producers Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt and Dil Raju also graced the fest

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 August 2024, 11:53 PM

By Kapila Raghuram

Moscow: The Moscow International Film Week from August 23-28 opened to an uproarious response from the Russian film lovers here who not only embraced the Indian films but also opened their doors to the Indian film industry to explore the locales and the facilities related to filmmaking here.

Hindi films too were not behind as the event opened with the screening of Kiran Rao directorial ‘Lapaata Ladies’ at the Khudozhestvenny Cinema in the Russian capital of Moscow. A host of celebrities from the Russian film industry graced the grand inaugural which also saw the participation of Telugu film producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt. The well-known sisters have attained global recognition for producing the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD which is making waves worldwide. S S Rajamouli’s Ram Charan Tej and NTR Junior starter ‘RRR’ too is making its presence felt in the Russian capital. The movie was screened at the film festival on Saturday. Film producer ‘Dil’ Raju and other prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry will also be making their presence felt at the prestigious film week. The Maharashtra film industry is being led by the Ministry of Culture. A series of events, roadshows, and cultural programmes besides the screening of films will mark the week-long celebration of cinema.

The opening ceremony was attended by government officials, prominent figures from the film industry, and influencers. Among the distinguished guests were the Ambassadors of the Film Week: actor Milos Bikovic, director and screenwriter Zhora Kryzhovnikov, actor Nikita Volkov, and other celebrity attendees. On the first day of film week, screenings of both foreign and domestic films were organised. On the mobile film sets, visitors had the opportunity to engage directly with the art of filmmaking by recording video introductions, attending lectures, and participating in master classes with well-known actors.

These activities will continue throughout the entire film week across various locations in the city. The Moscow International Film Week will be spread over more than 100 venues hosting over 200 unique events each day, including film screenings, classes, and creative meetings. Delegations from over 40 countries, including government officials and representatives of the global film industry are attending the event