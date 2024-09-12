World’s largest aqua hub project in Telangana stalled over funds

By PS Dileep Published Date - 12 September 2024, 11:00 PM

File photo of Mid Manair Dam

Hyderabad: The world’s largest integrated freshwater aqua hub, proposed at the Mid Manair Dam in Rajanna Sircilla district, has been put on hold due to funding constraints for infrastructure development under the new Congress government. The project, which was expected to be a significant boost to fish production and employment in the region, has seen little progress since the new government’s formation, sparking concerns about similar aqua projects across the State.

According to sources, a high-level review meeting was held after the Congress assumed power, during which the decision was made to put the project on hold, citing insufficient funds for essential infrastructure development. As a result, three key fish production companies, including Fishin India Private Limited, were now reportedly exploring alternative options.

The hub, initially proposed by the previous BRS government, was envisioned to cover all facets of the fish production industry – ranging from fish seed production to fish processing. The government had acquired around 370 acres of land and allocated 150 acres of water spread from the Mid Manair reservoir, for the project. Major fish companies, including Rajanna Aqua and Mulpuri Aqua, had committed to investing Rs 1,300 crore to establish processing facilities and signed agreements in this regard last year.

The hub was expected to produce around 1.2 lakh metric tons of fish annually, while the hatcheries would generate 5,750 lakh metric tons of seedlings per year. The project was also anticipated to generate exports worth over Rs 1,000 crore annually and create approximately 4,800 direct and 7,000 indirect employment opportunities.

Telangana’s ‘Blue Revolution’ had triggered a significant surge in fish farming, with production rising from 1.93 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 to 4.24 lakh tonnes in 2022-23. The sector’s growth was largely attributed to the fish seedlings distribution scheme launched in 2017-18, which boosted production to Rs 6,191 crore in 2022-23, which marked a three-fold increase from Rs 2,111 crore in 2016-17.

Despite the project’s promising potential, its future remains uncertain, with government officials citing funding challenges for infrastructure development and logistics support.

“We are in discussions with the companies, but no concrete decision has been taken yet,” a senior official told Telangana Today.