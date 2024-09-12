Proposed State organ transplant centre at Gandhi Hospital on waitlist

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 12 September 2024, 11:14 PM

Patients at the Gandhi Hospital out patient block in Hyderabad on Thursday. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The proposed State organ transplant centre at Gandhi Hospital, intended to promote cadaver organ donation in government hospitals, is facing significant delays.

With the present Congress-led government yet to wholeheartedly back this prestigious project, the centralised state transplant centre, which was supposed to have already started, now has no set timelines.

In addition to providing free organ transplant services, the centralised organ transplant facility at Gandhi Hospital would also have decreased the heavy patient load at NIMS and OGH and boosted organ donations in government hospitals.

Since the launch of the State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative in 2013, so far, a total of 1,466 organ donations have taken place, of which OGH and Gandhi Hospital combined have done only 10 brain-dead declarations, and NIMS has taken up 32 organ donations.

The rest of the 1,424 brain-dead declarations and organ donations have been carried out by corporate hospitals in Hyderabad, which is a stark reminder of the fact that the entire organ donation initiative in Telangana, although started by the State government, is dominated by private hospitals.

To address these basic disparities, the previous BRS government planned to establish the centralised organ transplant centre at Gandhi Hospital and develop an entire ecosystem to needy patients, around it.