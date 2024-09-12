Tension escalates as police takes BRS leaders on three-hour ‘detention’ drive

BRS leaders including Harish Rao were arrested and driven around in separate police buses for about three hours and kept in a police station for about two hours before being released.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 11:45 PM

Source: X, Thousands of BRS activists gather at Keshampet police station

Hyderabad: A major showdown unfolded between the police and BRS activists on Thursday as peaceful protests led by former Minister T Harish Rao escalated into mass arrests at the office of Cyberabad Police Commissioner. The BRS leaders staged protests demanding immediate arrest of defected MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and his associates for attacking BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, along with the suspension of police officials concerned for their failure to prevent it.

Earlier, the situation worsened as the police attempted to forcibly arrest the demonstrators, including Harish Rao, MPs, MLAs and other key BRS leaders. Harish Rao, whose shoulder was injured during the scuffle, called for thousands of BRS leaders and activists to gather at the Cyberabad CP office to demand justice.

In a dramatic turn of events, the police arrested the BRS leaders and transported them in two separate vehicles to different locations. Harish Rao, along with other leaders, was taken toward Srisailam Road, while another group was diverted towards Keshampet. In an attempt to quell the protests, the police drove the vehicles along the Outer Ring Road for nearly three hours, refusing to offer basic amenities like water to the detained leaders.

As news of the arrests spread, hundreds of BRS activists gathered at key locations, including Kothapet village in Rangareddy district, where they blocked the police convoy carrying Harish Rao and other detained leaders. The standoff led to increased tension, with party workers stopping vehicles and raising slogans against the Congress government and the police.

Reports suggest the police resorted to a lathi charge in an attempt to disperse the crowds, but protesters held their ground, demanding the immediate release of their leaders. However, the police managed to divert the vehicle to Keshampet. Another vehicle carrying BRS leaders got a flat tyre, following which it reached Talakondapalli police station after getting it repaired.

At Keshampet police station, where Harish Rao and other leaders were detained, the atmosphere remained tense. Thousands of BRS activists gathered outside, leading to further clashes with the police. Reports of another lathi charge surfaced as activists refused to vacate the premises, chanting slogans against the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The unrest has sparked a statewide agitation, with BRS supporters flocking to Keshampet from various nearby districts. Harish Rao later addressed a press conference, stating that they were released with the police registering cases against the attackers of Kaushik Reddy.

Meanwhile, the Raidurg police registered a case against Kaushik Reddy for obstructing their duties.