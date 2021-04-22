Kalyan Jewellers to open first showroom in Khammam

The new showroom in Khammam at Wyra Road will be the brand’s first in that region.

Hyderabad: Kalyan Jewellers has announced the launch of three new showrooms in Telangana. With the launch of a new showroom each in Khammam, Karimnagar and Hyderabad, the brand will have seven outlets in the State. Keeping in mind Covid-19 protocol requirements, the showrooms will be launched virtually by chairman and managing director TS Kalyanaraman on April 24, at 9.30 am, according to a press release.

The new showroom in Khammam at Wyra Road will be the brand’s first in that region. It will offer exquisite and exclusive designs of gold, diamond and studded jewellery from the brand’s extensive range of collections. As part of the launch offer, Kalyan Jewellers has announced up to 50 percent off on VA for gold jewellery, up to 25 percent discount on the purchase of diamond jewellery as well as up to 20 percent discount on the purchase of uncut and precious stone jewellery. Kalyan also has an Old Gold Exchange Offer going on and customers can extract maximum value on the exchange of old gold jewellery with zero percent deductions, the press release said, adding that the offer was valid until May 30.