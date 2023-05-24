Kalyana Lakshmi changed society’s attitude towards girls: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

File Photo

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, a brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has changed the attitude of the society towards girls, who were not anymore seen as a burden on the family and were being allowed to continue their studies as well.

Distributing the cheques of the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme to beneficiaries at Munagala, Jagadish Reddy said the scheme had reduced the financial burden on families of girls as the expenditure for their marriage used to earlier be a major challenge. The State government had accorded top priority for welfare of the women, he said, citing several schemes taken up by the State government for the benefit of women. With improved education facilities and schemes meant for the girl child, no parent was considering the girl child as a burden now. Special girls and women’s residential education institutions were set up by the State government to make quality education accessible to girls from poor families also, he said.

The State government was also extending financial assistance to persons suffering from various ailments through the CM’s Relief Fund. In addition to this, healthcare facilities in government hospitals were developed on par with corporate hospitals. The increase in in-patient and out-patient numbers was an indication of the increased confidence among the people in government hospitals.

