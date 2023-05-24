Telangana only state where farmers’ produce is procured fully: Gangula

Gangula Kamalakar directed officials to ensure that no paddy stocks from neighbouring states were allowed to move into the state markets

Published Date - 10:30 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: Commending the efforts being put in by officials in all districts for speedy procurement of paddy, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday wanted the official machinery deployed on the field to be alert as the next 10 days would be crucial on all counts.

The Minister had a video conference with all District Collectors as part of his reviewing on the procurement process. Taking feedback from every collector on experiences faced in the process of procurement, he said the procurement was being done against all odds and the role of the officials was appreciable.

He directed them to ensure that no paddy stocks from neighbouring states were allowed to move into the state markets. This aspect was as important as procurement to go on till the last grain was purchased from the farmers.

He stated that the procurement had exceeded the target by 10 lakh tons so far. He also asked the collectors to see that the farmers would not get restive and hit the roads. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is very much in favour of ensuring a fair deal to every farmers.

Telangana is the only state where the farmers’ produce is procured fully besides providing irrigation and free power. He directed them to opt for interim storage facility (intermediate godowns) wherever they are facing problem with unloading of the procured paddy.

In case of non availability of interim storage facilities in any district, availability of the same should be explored in the neighbouring districts. If needed the interim storage facilities available in places like Jaggaiahpet, Bidar and Raichur in the neighboring states should be hired.

He also wanted officials to ensure timely payment to farmers.

The collectors brought to the notice of the minister that the custom milled rice collection process was also in progress simultaneously in the districts. In order to overcome the storage related issues, godowns of the agriculture market committees, Rythu Vedikas and other government places as well as private intermediate godowns were also being made use of.

They informed that the stocks moved to intermediate godowns include 30700 metric tons in Medak, 52000 in Jagityal and 40000 metric tons in Suryapet. Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Ravinder Singh, Commissioner Anil Kumar and General Manager Raja Reddy were among the officials participated.

