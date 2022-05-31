Kamal Haasan fan in Hyderabad buys 60 tickets of ‘Vikram’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:57 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: The craze for veteran actor Kamal Haasan knows no bounds across the country. And, as bookings for Vikram are now open, a fan from the city went the extra mile and bought 60 tickets at once at Prasads Multiplex.

His picture of lying on a bed with those tickets is now going viral on social media.

Kamal Haasan is returning to the big screen after a break of four years. The film, which is releasing on June 3, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Fazil

While Kamal, Vijay, and Fahad feature in full-fledged roles, Suriya’s cameo is something a lot of fans are looking forward to. Tickets for the opening day of the film are in high demand in major cities, including Chennai.

