Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 intro release set for November 3, 2023

The film's introduction will be released on November 3, 2023. Produced by Lyca Productions, 'Indian 2' is the highly-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster vigilante thriller.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: On Kamal Haasan’s 69th birthday, the makers of ‘Indian 2’ have given fans something to celebrate. They shared a poster from the film, along with news of an upcoming introduction. The production house took to their official Instagram handle and announced, ‘Celebration begins early.’

The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, and more in crucial roles. This cinematic venture is a collaboration between Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, with the musical prowess of Anirudh Ravichander.”