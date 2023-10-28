Exciting Update: Indian 2 sequel reveals big news for fans

Lyca Productions, the banner behind the much-anticipated sequel, teased the update on social media.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 film Indian starring Kamal Haasan and is being directed by S Shankar, is getting an update tomorrow at 11 AM.

Supporting roles in the film are portrayed by Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, Vennela Kishore, and Deepa Shankar.

Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film.

