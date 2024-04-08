Kamal Haasan’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ to hit the screens in June

8 April 2024

Indian 2 poster

‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan and acclaimed director Shankar are setting the stage on fire with their upcoming project ‘Indian 2’. The film has piqued the interest of movie enthusiasts across the board, serving as the much-anticipated sequel to the 1996 blockbuster ‘Indian’, which left an indelible mark on cinema.

Shankar is sparing no expense in ensuring that ‘Indian 2’ lives up to its predecessor’s grandeur, while Kamal Haasan is gearing up to deliver a powerhouse performance as the stalwart freedom fighter Senapathi, battling against the scourge of corruption. The makers have recently delighted fans with an update on the film’s release. The film will be releasing across the world in June.

The release poster showed Kamal Haasan as Senapathi in a traditional attire of all-white dhoti and kurta. This draws significance as Kamal’s character fights against corruption and the poster signifies that he is as clean and pure as white. The poster carried the message, ‘Zero Tolerance’, driving home the point in an impactful manner. Kamal struck a sideway pose and sports a serious and intense look.

Earlier, the makers released an intense poster featuring a powerful message denouncing corruption, likening it to cancer that plagues the nation, accompanied by a symbol illustrating corrupt practices. The creative inspiration for the poster is drawn from anti-smoking advertisements, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film’s theme.

‘Bharateeyudu 2’ boasts a star-studded cast, including SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and many others. The film’s production has spanned across exotic locations worldwide, promising a visual spectacle. The musical genius of Anirudh Ravichander, coupled with the artistic cinematography of Ravi Varman and the deft editing of Sreekar Prasad, ensures a cinematic experience of unparalleled caliber.

Shankar co-wrote the screenplay with B Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar. It is jointly produced by Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.