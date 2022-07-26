Kamalakar advises Karimnagar officials to be alert on seasonal diseases

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar instructed medical and health department officials to be alert in the wake of seasonal diseases likely to be spurt aftermath of heavy rains. Though rains have been controlled, there is a possibility of spreading seasonal diseases. The Minister conducted a review meeting with the officials of the Medical and Health department to discuss the spreading of seasonal diseases aftermath of incessant rains at the Collectorate auditorium here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that seasonal diseases have been controlled after taking up Palle and Pattana pragathi programmes. On the other hand, communicable diseases as well as seasonal diseases were also controlled with the supply of safe drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Referring to the spurt in dengue cases after incessant rains five years ago, he informed that strict measures were taken to check the spread of malaria and dengue cases and testing kits were also made available in all districts. Informing that dengue would spread from storage water, the Minister advised the people to keep their houses as well their premises clean and cooperate with the government to check the spread of diseases.

Talking about the supplying of fine variety rice to government hostels, he said that officials were instructed to take steps to supply quality food to the students of government schools and hostels in the midday meal. He instructed food safety officers to inspect the quality of food frequently. In the wake of an increase in the number of Covid cases, people should be alert and take the booster douse of vaccine, he appealed and advised public representatives to coordinate with officials.