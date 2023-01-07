Kamareddy: Farmers will not lose lands, assures Collector

Collector Jitesh Patil clarified that the Master Plan was in a draft stage and would be finalised only after addressing all concerns of the people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Kamareddy: Amid farmers expressing apprehension over the proposed new Master Plan of Kamareddy Municipal Corporation, Collector Jitesh Patil on Saturday clarified that the Master Plan was in a draft stage and would be finalised only after addressing all concerns of the people.

The farmers’ fear of losing land had seen farmers storming the Collector’s office on Thursday. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took the matter very seriously and pulled up officials for not taking the farmers into confidence before deciding on where the industrial zone of the master plan should be located.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the Collector said there was no need to get agitated as the final decision on the Master Plan would be taken only after going through all the suggestions and objections.

“Their fear of losing lands is uncalled for. There are many steps involved in making a draft final. It is still in the early stages. Farmers‘ lands will not go anywhere,”he clarified.

Stating that the Master Plan was being prepared as per the rule, the Collector said so far the government had received about 1,026 objections with regard to preparation of the Master Plan.

He said the farmers were unnecessarily getting tensed as land acquisition would not commence until zones are declared. “Anyone who has any kind of objections or suggestions can submit to the government by January 11,”he said.

The Collector alleged that some miscreants were creating fear among farmers that they would lose land if the new Master Plan was approved.

He pointed out that even in the old Master Plan, farmers had not lost land and hence, the farmers should stop worrying about losing lands due to creation of industrial zones in the new Master Plan.

He warned that stringent action would be initiated against people indulging in violence in the name of agitation.