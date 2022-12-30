Rythu Bandhu: TS govt distributes Rs 687.89 cr into bank accounts of 5.49 lakh farmers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The State Government has deposited Rs.687.89 crore into the bank accounts of 5.49 lakh farmers on the third day of Rythu Bandhu distribution on Friday.

The farm investment support of Rs.687.89 crore extended under Rythu Bandhu scheme will cover 13.75 lakh acres in the State.

There was a time, when farmers had to run from pillar to post and seek investment help for taking up cultivation. Now, with the Telangana Government extending Rythu Bandhu, the confidence levels of farmers in the State had increased manifold, said Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the Minister said prior to formation of Telangana, there was no Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits, Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha programmes.

Due to the effective implementation of these programmes, different sections in the State were benefited a lot. On the contrary, the opposition parties, which had turned a blind eye to these welfare and development programmes, continue to make aspersive comments on the Telangana Government, he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had not made any promises about these welfare and development programmes during elections or mentioned in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi manifesto, he pointed out, adding people have faith in the Chief Minister’s leadership.

“Telangana is the only State, which is extending all support to farmers and striving for their welfare. There will always be admiration for governments, which work relentlessly for people’s welfare” Niranjan Reddy said.