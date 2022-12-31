People lost Rs 2.29 crore to online fraud in Kamareddy in 2022

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Kamareddy: Cyber crimes have witnessed a steady spike in the district during the year with people losing about Rs. 2,29,76,267 to online fraud.

According to Kamareddy SP B Srinivas Reddy, during the current year 562 cases of online fraud were received in the district out of which in 277 FIRs were registered. He said the police managed to recover Rs.41,85,655 out of the Rs. 2,29,76,267 lost by people to online fraud.

He said last year 257 complaints pertaining to online frauds were received in the district and out of which 115 FIRs were filed. Last year people lost about Rs 59,97,449 to online fraud, out of which Rs 2,68,118 was recovered from the accused.

The SP stated that there has been a rise in cyber crime in the last two years and several people were becoming victims of it.

He said the police were not able to trace the fraudsters as people were taking a long time in registering cases making it difficult to trace them. “We will undertake programmes to create awareness among people about online frauds,” he said.