Kamdhenu expanded production capacity in a year in Telangana

The channel partner network has also been widened to 400 dealers and aims 50 more dealers in next one year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 09:56 PM

The channel partner network has also been widened to 400 dealers and aims 50 more dealers in next one year.

Hyderabad: Kamdhenu Limited, which is manufacturer and seller of branded TMT Bars in retail has successfully expanded the production capacity of its premium brand ‘Kamdhenu Nxt’ from 2,25,000 MT of premium TMT bars to 2,65,000 MT in a year.

The channel partner network has also been widened to 400 dealers and aims 50 more dealers in next one year.

In order to augment the growing demand of infra and steel, Kamdhenu Limited plans to increase the production capacity of Kamdhenu Nxt TMT bar and further add 40000 MT more to its capacity by the end of next financial year, said a press release.