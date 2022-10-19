Kamdhenu launches PAS 10000 reinforcing bars in Telangana and AP

Hyderabad: Kamdhenu Limited, manufacturer and seller of thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) bars, launched Power Alloy Steel 10000 (PAS10000) reinforcing bars in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The company said the design of PAS 10000 gives 360 degree locking with concrete, which gives strength of up to 10,000 psi with the concrete. This has capability to bear 28% more weight. The company has a plant in Hyderabad with production capacity of 3 lakh tonne of PAS10000 rebar and plans to expand its capacity to 3.6 lakh tonne in one year. It has 400 dealers and distributors in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“PAS 10000 suits the modern construction and architectural designs. This has a lower rate of disintegration compared to normal TMT bars,” said Sunil Agarwal, Director, Kamdhenu.

The company had already launched this product in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, a release said.