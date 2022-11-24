Kanakamahalakshmi festival begins on grand scale in Vizag

06:37 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Visakhapatnam: The annual Margasira masam festival of Sri Kanakamahalakshmi temple in old city began on a grand scale on Thursday.

Peethadhipati of Sri Sarada Peetham in Chinamushidivada, Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, performed special abhishekams and puja to the deity decorated with gold ornaments and kavacham.

Thousands of devotees from the city as well as the neighbouring districts and Odisha, queued up for a darshan of Goddess Kanakamahalakshmi from wee hours as Thursday was considered particularly auspicious for a visit.

The temple authorities are also organising Annadanam programme for devotees as part of the month-long festival.