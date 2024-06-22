Vizag-Secunderabad Vande Bharat express delayed by over four hours

The train, which was supposed to leave Visakhapatnam at 5.45 am, departed at 10 am. Officials from Vande Bharat Express have cited a technical fault in the C-9 coach of the express as the reason for the delay.
Hyderabad: The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express was delayed by over four hours due to a technical snag on Saturday.
The unexpected setback has prompted travellers to make alternative arrangements and adjust their schedules accordingly.