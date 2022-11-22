TSRTC urges citizens to make use of TTD darshan tickets service

TSRTC is currently operating about 30 buses from Hyderabad to Tirupati on a daily basis.

By C. Romeo Published Date - 07:59 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) special darshan tokens available on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) portal have been receiving a good response from devotees.

However, RTC officials say that unlike booking trains at least a month ahead of the journey, in many instances citizens were booking bus tickets in the last minute. Those buying bus tickets less than a week’s time cannot find darshan token option on the portal, many tokens were left over.

Since the RTC with the support of the TTD authorities introduced Rs.300 special darshan tokens on its website (www.tsrtconline.in) in July, passengers have been booking bus tickets with special darshan tokens daily. The RTC is given about 1,000 special darshan tokens on a regular basis.

The TSRTC officials said, on average, 600 to 700 darshan tokens were being sold every day and the numbers go up during festivals, weekends and holidays. Since the service was launched, over 50,000 special darshan tokens have been sold.

“Devotees who want a hassle-free visit to Tirumala can get a bus ticket along with a darshan token under this service. At the time of bus booking, the portal pops-up a question asking if you need a special darshan token, and once you confirm, details of amount and Aadhaar card are collected and a special darshan token with barcode is issued,” said an official. The passengers on arriving Tirupati, can board a local bus from there to Tirumala free of cost.

Last minute booking

Usually the TTD releases darshan tokens about a week in advance, and the same are made available on the TSRTC portal. Thus, a devotee has to reserve bus tickets and darshan token a week before the journey. However, it was observed that passengers are rushing to the portal in the last minute or just a day or two before travel.

The TSRTC officials say despite many darshan tokens being available, lack of awareness has many not opting for the bus service and end up facing difficulties in buying them from other services.