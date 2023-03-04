Kandukur: Woman murdered by unidentified person at farmhouse

Around 8.30 p.m, Sailaja was in the servant quarters while Surender was at the farm house building attending the owner's family who had come there.

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered by unidentified person at a farmhouse in Kandukur on Friday night.

The woman Sailaja Reddy stayed along with her husband Surender Reddy at a farmhouse in Dasurapally village in Kandukur mandal.

“Surender heard the dogs barking continuously and rushed to his room where he found his wife lying dead in a pool of blood. Some persons had killed the woman using a knife,” said ACP Maheshwaram, C Anjaiah.

On information the police reached the spot and took up investigation.

A tracker dog was deployed to assist the investigators and a clues team visited the spot.

Three teams are formed to identify and nab the assailant.