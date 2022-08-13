Advocate brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

File photo of advocate G Vijay Reddy.

Nalgonda: An advocate Gade Vijay Reddy was stabbed to death by unidentified persons at Yellammagudem village of Thipparthy mandal in the district on Saturday evening. Vijay Reddy was also husband of sarpanch of Yellammagudem Sandhya. He was practicing in District Court of Nalgonda for the last five years.

Unidentified persons, who came in a car, intercepted Vijay’s car before his motor cycle. Later, they indiscriminately attacked Vijay Reddy with knives. He died on the spot. His body was also thrown into a dried up canal at the place by the miscreants. Before his stint of practicing lawyer, Vijay Reddy had also run a vernacular magazine “Mahila Jyothi”.

Thipparthy police rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the victim to Government General Hospital of Nalgonda. The police were suspecting that three persons might have involved in the attack on Vijay.

Reason for the incident yet to come to know. Tension was prevailed at Yellammaguda with the murder of husband of surpanch of the village.