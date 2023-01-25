Kangana rejoins Twitter; tweets about her return

Published Date - 06:32 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter. The actor’s account was suspended on social media in 2020 as a result of several divisive remarks she had posted. She is now back on the platform. Kangana has recently finished filming ‘Emergency’, her upcoming movie.

Taking to Twitter to announce her return, Kangana’s team that runs her social media account said, “Hello everyone, it’s good to be back here.”

Many users, including some celebs, left welcoming comments on the message shortly after it was shared. Recently, Manikarnika Films was featured in a behind-the-scenes video that Kangana posted. She penned, “And it’s a wrap!!! Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 (sic).”

In Kangana’s upcoming movie, ‘Emergency’, she plays the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actor has recently claimed that in order to make the political drama, directed by her, she had to mortgage her home.

In addition, Kangana is working on ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’, ‘The Incarnation: Sita’, a biopic of Noti Binodini, a prominent figure in Bengali theatre, and ‘Chandramukhi 2’.