Kannan eases past Vijay at GVK National Tennis Championship

Settu Kannan thrashed Vijay Verma 6-1, 6-1 in the second round of the 35 years category at the 26th GVK Nationals Tennis Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Settu Kannan thrashed Vijay Verma 6-1, 6-1 in the second round of the 35 years category at the 26th GVK Nationals Tennis Championship organised by All India Senior Tennis Association in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Results (Round-2): 35 years: Settu Kannan bt Vijay Verma 6-1, 6-1, Raja bt Varadhi Das 6-2, 6-2, Vijay Anand bt Syed Maaz 6-0, 6-1, Bala Krishna bt V C Prakash 6-4, 6-4, Dastagiri bt Ashok Reddy 6-3, 6-4, Dilip bt Ch Narasimhulu 6-1, 7-6, 4-7, 10-6, Madhusudhan bt K Rajendra Prasad 6-0, 6-1, Sreekar bt K Sampath Kumar 6-3, 6-3; 45 years: Manikandan bt S M Shafiullah 6-3, 6-2, Waheed bt Mahesh Bogadi 6-7, 5-7, 6-0, 10-6, KVN Murthy bt Vamsi Mohan 6-2, 6-1, G Ramesh bt Sudheer 6-2, 6-2, Bose Kiran bt G V Ramana 6-4, 6-3, Armurgan bt G Venkateswarlu 6-2, 6-1; 55 years: V Srinivas Reddy bt M V Swamy 6-0, 6-0, Paul Manoher bt Riaz 6-4, 6-3, Rawat bt Pal Chandra 6-0, 6-2, Basappa bt N Narasimha Reddy 6-1, 6-0, Bipin Bala Krishna 6-3, 6-1, Ravi Shankar bt K P Rao 6-1, 6-1, Sudhakar Reddy bt Chinni Sudhakar 6-3, 6-2, R N Ramesh bt B Joji Reddy 6-1, 6-1; 65 years: S Settu bt M Joel Kumar 6-2, 6-3, G Venkata Sanyasi Raju bt V Gajapathy 6-0, 6-2, V Dhananjayulu bt Parthasarathy 6-1, 6-4, B S Tulasi Ram bt Denoma Lama 6-2, 6-3; 70 years: Dr Ram Mohan Rao bt N C Ashok Reddy 6-3, 4-6, 12-10, N Sudhakar Reddy bt D S N Raju 6-2, 6-3, K Radha Krishna Murthy bt B G Reddy 6-1, 6-0.

