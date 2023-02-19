Kanti Velugu 2.0 a big hit, Over 43 lakh eye examinations done across Telangana

Hyderabad: Ever since the second phase of the Kanti Velugu programme was launched on January 19 this year, 43.83 lakh eye examinations have been done across the State so far. As many as 8.42 lakh reading glasses were distributed free of cost to the needy.

Examinations were being conducted for those who come with eye-related diseases. Apart from free distribution of medicines and reading glasses to those suffering from eye diseases, specially ordered spectacles were being offered to the persons as prescribed by doctors at the Kanti Velugu camps.

This year, the State government had decided to conduct the programme for 100 days from January 19 to June 15. District collectors, medical and health officials and officials of different departments are coordinating in advance and conducting the camps successfully at remote places as well.

Nearsightedness problems are common

As per the data recorded at different camps in the districts, doctors have observed that many people have vision problem, especially close range. This was even more particular in people aged 40 and above. Reading glasses were being provided to such people, besides vitamin A, D and B complex tablets.

Likewise, people aged above 50 were mostly suffering from cataracts. For such people, the medical staff were intimating about treatment and if required surgery, through a voicemail. This apart, for those who have already undergone surgery and were suffering from other problems, doctors were giving instructions accordingly.

Boon for daily wage workers

The Kanti Velugu programme is also turning out to be a boon for daily wage workers. Mohammad Naseem and Shyam Chandra, daily laborers from Nalgonda, got their eyes examined at a camp in their vicinity after learning about the programme through their colleagues.

“After the eye check-up, doctors are providing free glasses to everyone in the camp. Thanks to the free spectacles offered us, the vision is clear and Kanti Velugu scheme is definitely a benefit to the poor like us,” they said.

Good response from people

“We have set up an eye camp in Veliminedu village under the Government Primary Health Centre. Till February 13, there was good response from villagers. During the camp, it was observed that many people were suffering from pterizium problem and may have to undergo surgery,” said Dr. Ubbu Narasimha, Veliminedu, Chityal of Nalgonda.