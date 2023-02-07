TS Medical Devices Park leads the way for ‘Made in Telangana’

Almost every advanced med device is now being manufactured in State

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: From days when people here had to wait for long to get quality stents and catheters to be imported, Telangana is now home to Asia’s largest stent manufacturing facility with a capacity of million stents and 1.25 million balloon catheters.

And the situation has now changed such that ‘Made in Telangana’ stents and catheters are now being exported to over 89 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

From minimally invasive coronary stent system and its related accessories, surgical, ophthalmic and cosmetic medical devices and medical dressings, dental and maxillofacial implants, prosthetics, disinfection equipment, disinfectants, hospital HVAC (Protective Environment Control) systems to single use needles, name it and almost every advanced medical device is now being manufactured in Telangana.

Even the spectacles being distributed under the second edition of Kanti Velugu programme are ‘Made in Telangana’. Akriti Ophthalmic Private Limited manufactured and supplied over 10 lakh spectacle units to the government for Kanti Velugu prorgamme in a record time of 90 days.

After the Telangana government decided to launch Kanti Velugu phase II, there was a plan to procure 35 lakh spectacles. Majority of these spectacles are being sourced from companies operating units in Telangana.

All this was not achieved overnight. In 2017, the State government launched the Medical Devices Park at Sultanpur, Patancheru. The Park has now become the country’s largest medtech R&D, innovation and manufacturing cluster and continues to be the destination-of-choice for leading medtech companies.

“Moreover, 50 companies are setting up their R&D and Manufacturing facilities in the park with an overall investment commitment of around Rs.1500 crore and total employment of around 7,000 direct jobs. In addition, marquee companies like Medtronic, B-Braun etc., have also invested in the sector,” Telangana Life Sciences Director Shakthi Nagappan told Telangana Today.

“Medical Devices Park is a very important initiative of Telangana government, which underscores the need to leverage the promising potential of the industry for the State but also to reduce dependency on the country’s imports,” he said.

The State government has also tied up with testing laboratories in the city for extending testing support to Medical Devices Park tenants, he said.

With more factories getting operationalised in the Medical Devices Park, besides enabling a policy environment to help companies move up the value chain and build global-relevance products, Telangana is set to become a global leader in the medical devices sector soon, Nagappan added.