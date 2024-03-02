Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur attend Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, will marry industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika, later this year.

By ANI Published Date - 2 March 2024, 11:11 AM

Jamnagar: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan added a royal touch to Day 1 of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

On Friday, which marked Day 1 of the three-day pre-wedding festivities saw guests donning their most glamorous attire, setting the stage for a night of extravagant celebration.

Taimur the elder son of Saif and Kareena accompanied them to the gala event with the trio definitely set some major fashion goals.

Kareena wore an embellished mauve saree that she paired with a sleeveless corset-style matching blouse.

For glam, she opted for a minimal makeup look. Kareena wore a diamond choker and a pair of chunky statement earrings.

Saif, on the other hand, looked dapper in a striped black suit that he teamed up with matching trousers, purple shirt and a pink pocket square.

Like father like son, Taimur looked absolutely adorable in a black tuxedo set.

Apart from Pataudi family, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were seen posing together at the star-studded event.



The duo twinned in black. While Ajay was seen donning a shimmery black kurta along with matching pants, Akshay was decked up in a formal black tuxedo.

Ajay Devgn, accompanied by his nephew Aaman Devgan.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika has already begun in Jamnagar.

From Pop sensation Rihanna’s performance to a special drone show, Ambani’s three-day pre-wedding festivities are going to be a grand affair.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who’s who from different fields has arrived to attend the lavish celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is “passionate” about it, saying, “Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it.”

While talking about her son’s wedding she mentioned, “When it came to my youngest son Anant’s wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes – first, I wanted to celebrate our roots…Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it’s where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community.”