Kareena’s new character is inspired by Kate Winslet’s in ‘Mare of Easttown’

The Bollywood diva is marking a new phase in her glittering career with a brace of films that she terms as "shockingly different".

By IANS Published Date - 02:48 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is marking a new phase in her glittering career with a brace of films that she terms as “shockingly different.” She shared that her character in the upcoming Hansal Mehta film was inspired in part by Hollywood star Kate Winslet‘s role in ‘Mare of Easttown’.

She has wrapped a project that was shot in the UK under the working title ‘The Buckingham Murders’, directed by Hansal Mehta, reports Variety. The diva essays a detective and mother who investigates a murder in a town in Buckinghamshire.

“I love ‘Mare of Easttown’ and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that,” she told Variety. “It’s the first time that I’ve dabbled in that.”

“I speak fluently in Hindi and I think also in Hindi because that’s been what I’ve been doing all my life,” Kapoor Khan said. “When you’re thinking in Hindi, but speaking in English, it was actually a difficult task to do because it was the reverse situation for the first time.”

The project, produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Mahana Film also marks Kareena’s debut as a producer.

“I never really thought that I would be a producer. But when I heard this subject, and the fact that it’s very different to a regular Hindi movie, it’s a very different take to things. So I thought that will be really nice and different,” Kapoor said.

Kareena has also wrapped up the Indian adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s bestselling 2005 novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

The actor tags it as “dramatically different” from the Mehta project and as “dark and fun”.

“For me, it’s very different because obviously you’re used to seeing me in all the mainstream movies, which has the song, the dance, the gloss, the glamour. Both these films are shockingly different,” Kareena said.

Next up for her is Rajesh Krishnan’s ‘The Crew’, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, which commences production in March.