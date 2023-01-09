Sonam Kapoor extends warm birthday wishes to Farah Khan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:35 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: The choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan is celebrating her 58th birthday on Monday and her fans, followers, colleagues in the industry and well-wishers showered love on her through social media.

Among them is Sonam Kapoor, who posted a series of pictures with the celebrity along with a lovely note. In the first two photographs, Sonam and Farah can be seen taking selfies; in the third, they are posing with their pals and ‘Veere Di Wedding’ co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania at the party.

Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday my darling @farahkhankunder I know you’re mama’s bff but your kindness and generosity towards @rheakapoor and me is amazing.. love you lots .. #veerediwedding #tareefaan(sic).”

Apart from them celebrities who took to their social media and wished Farah Khan include Anushka Sharma, Maniesh Paul, veteran actor Chunky Panday, Kajol, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

Farah is known for her spectacular choreography in dance numbers like ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and many more. She has also directed films such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Tees Maar Khan’ and ‘Happy New Year’.