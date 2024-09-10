Karimnagar: ABVP stages dharna at Satavahana University

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of Satavahana University demanding that the State government solve the problems in the university.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 08:05 PM

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of Satavahana University demanding that the State government solve the problems in the university.

Karimnagar: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of Satavahana University demanding that the State government solve the problems in the university.

There was a jostle between police and the students when the latter tried to barge onto the campus. The cops however foiled their attempt and shifted them to the police training centre.

Earlier, the ABVP activists raised slogans against the State government alleging neglect of the varsity.

Their demands included the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor and recruitment to vacant teaching and non-teaching posts.