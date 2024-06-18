Karimnagar: Childless couples show interest in adopting girl children

According to statistics, a total of 86 children were given for adoption since the inception of Shishugriha in 2011. Of that, 59 were girls and the remaining 27 were boys. 68 percent of girls were adopted by couples.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 June 2024, 11:19 PM

According to statistics, a total of 86 children were given for adoption since the inception of Shishugriha in 2011. Of that, 59 were girls and the remaining 27 were boys. 68 percent of girls were adopted by couples.

Karimnagar: Many childless couples in Karimnagar appear to be preferring adoption of girl children nowadays. The adoption of children from the Karimnagar Shishugriha by couples during the last three years is a classic example of how the preference of couples towards girl children has changed.

According to statistics, a total of 86 children were given for adoption since the inception of Shishugriha in 2011. Of that, 59 were girls and the remaining 27 were boys. 68 percent of girls were adopted by couples.

Also Read Agriculture drones to be used in rescuing flood affected people: Collector

A total of 137 childless couples from Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna-Sircilla made an application and are waiting for their turn.

Of that 70 percent of them have made requests for girl children. The childless couples, who used to wait years together for male babies, are now showing interest to adopt girls, officials said.

Besides couples from within the country, foreigners have also adopted children from the Karimnagar Shishugriha. While three children were given for adoption to an Italian couple, one each were given to couples from America and Singapore.

Twelve children were given for adoption to couples from other States including Andhra Pradesh (3), Tamil Nadu (3), Karnataka (3), and one each to Maharashtra, Odisha, and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, 69 children were adopted by couples from different parts of Telangana. Newborn babies to children up to six years of age have been provided shelter in the Shishugriha being operated by the Women and Child Welfare department. Children found anywhere in the erstwhile Karimnagar district are being shifted to the Karimnagar Shishugriha.