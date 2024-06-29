Hyderabad: Man murdered at Chaderghat

The man Najaf Agha, was a resident of Rein Bazaar and was previously involved in several cases including two murder cases.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 June 2024, 08:32 AM

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter was murdered by some persons at Chaderghat on Friday night.

On Friday night, he was stabbed to death by some persons on the busy Chaderghat road. The road users who noticed it informed the police and by the time the latter reached the assailants escaped.

The body is shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination. A case is registered.

The police suspect the murder could a revenge killing.