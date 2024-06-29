Senior Congress leader D Srinivas passes away

He breathed his last at 3 am at his residence in Hyderabad. Family members said Srinivas, who was suffering from illness for the past few days, died of a heart attack.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 June 2024, 09:08 AM

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas passed away on Saturday. He was 76.

He breathed his last at 3 am at his residence in Hyderabad. Family members said Srinivas, who was suffering from illness for the past few days, died of a heart attack.

Srinivas, who is survived by his wife and two sons, was suffering from illness for some time and was staying away from politics. At present his body is kept at his house in Jubilee Hills. Currently, Congress leaders and workers are coming to see him.

It is learned that in the evening, his body will be moved to his residence in Pragathinagar, Nizamabad. The funeral will be held on Sunday.

Srinivas was born on September 27, 1948 in Nizamabad district. He completed his degree from Nizam College. Later he entered politics and rose step by step in the Congress party. He entered the arena on behalf of the Congress Party in 1989 and was elected to the Assembly for the first time from Nizamabad Urban. Later he won as MLA in 1999 and 2004. In 1998, he was appointed as the president of the joint AP PCC.

He served as minister in 2004 and 2009 when the party was in power in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He joined the BRS in 2015 after the bifurcation of the State and was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

CM Revanth Reddy condoles passing away of senior Congress leader D Srinivas.

Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy condoled the passing away of former minister and former PCC President Dharmapuri Srinivas. The Chief Minister recalled Srinivas ( fondly called as DS) played an important role as PCC President and rendered exceptional service to the Congress party for a long time.

The CM remembered D Srinivas, who ascended to greater heights from a Congress worker, is a role model for many political leaders. The senior most Congress leader also made his own mark during the Telangana movement and his long political stint in the Congress. CM Revanth Reddy prayed to God for the departed soul rest in peace. The CM conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members.