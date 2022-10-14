| Karimnagar Collector Urges Dalit Bandhu Beneficiaries To Provide Jobs To Otherskarimnagar Collector Urges Dalit Bandhu Beneficiaries To Provide Jobs To Otherskarimnagar Collector Wants Dalits To Provi

Karimnagar Collector urges Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries to provide jobs to others

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:03 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

(File Photo) Collector RV Karnan said that the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu schemes, who established various units, should grow to a position to provide employment to others.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan said that the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu schemes, who established various units, should grow to a position to provide employment to others. He inspected Dalit Bandhu units established in Huzurabad, Jammikunta, and Illandakunta mandals of Huzurabad constituency on Friday.

Interacting with beneficiaries, the District Collector enquired about the progress and growth of units and benefits being earned by them. He advised them to strive hard to develop their businesses and reach a position to provide employment to others.

Informing that in the first phase, 50 percent amount was sanctioned to ground the units, Karnan instructed SC Corporation executive director Nagarjuna to sanction the remaining amount.

Earlier, the Collector visited several units in Huzurabad and Jammikunta. He examined the ongoing works of the dairy unit in Illandakunta mandal. SC Corporation special officer Suresh, Huzurabad municipal commissioner Venkanna, Tahsildhars Komal Reddy, Rajeshwari and others were present.