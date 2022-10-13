Dalit Bandhu aims to make dalit rich: SC Corporation Chairman

Srinivas along with Collector RV Karnan handed over a bus sanctioned under Dalit Bandhu scheme to beneficiaries in TSRTC Karimnagar depot-I on Thursday.

Karimnagar: SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas said that in order to help the dalit community prosper, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Srinivas along with Collector RV Karnan handed over a bus sanctioned under Dalit Bandhu scheme to beneficiaries in TSRTC Karimnagar depot-I on Thursday. Two beneficiaries from Hyderabad constituency Peraka Hemalatha and Gannarapu Aruna Devi had applied for bus under the group scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said the entire dalit community should be thankful to the Chief Minister for introducing the scheme, which aimed to bring comprehensive change in the lives of the dalit community. All sections including officials were cooperating for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu.

Collector Karnan said the scheme, launched in Huzurabad segment on a pilot basis, was implemented in the constituency in a comprehensive manner. Later, the scheme was expanded to other parts of the State. Informing that 18,000 beneficiaries got benefit in Huzurabad constituency under the scheme, he said that 2,000 people were sanctioned diary units.

On the bus that was sanctioned, he said the two beneficiaries had entered into a memorandum of understanding with the TSRTC management to operate the bus between Sircilla-Warangal.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, SC Corporation Special Officer Suresh, Executive Director S Nagarjuna, RTC Regional Manager Khusro Shah Khan and others were present.