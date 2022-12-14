| Karimnagar Collector Warns Of Serious Action If Students Are Punished In Schools

Published Date - 07:44 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan has warned of serious action against teachers if students were punished in schools, and instructed officials to form punishment elimination committees in all government and private schools and hostels.

Participating in an awareness programme on ‘Punishment in Schools’ for teachers of government and private schools organized by the Women and Child Welfare department at the Collectorate auditorium here on Wednesday, Karnan said students would follow instructions of teachers more than those of their parents. So, instead of punishing them, teachers should try to bring change in the attitude of students through counselling.

He advised the teachers not to force their personal problems on students. Moreover, a student should not be humiliated in front of other students. If it happened repeatedly, there was a possibility of students being disturbed mentally.

District Legal Services Authority secretary Sujay advised school authorities to arrange drop boxes in all schools providing an opportunity to students to bring their problems to the notice of headmasters. Stating that there must be a monitoring committee in every school, he informed to deploy a lawyer as a member in committees on behalf of the DLSA.

Child protection committee chairman Dhanalaxmi, DMHO Dr Juveria, DEO Janardhan Rao, DCPO Shantha, CDPO Umarani, Advocate Kukatla Komuraiah, Psychologist Srinivas, Dr Varsha, MEO, Headmasters of various schools were present.