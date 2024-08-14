Karimnagar cop selected for Indian Police Medal

Srinivas is going to receive the award from the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as part of Independence Day celebrations to be held at Golconda fort on Thursday.

Karimnagar: A head constable from Karimnagar, Undenti Srinivas, who is working in the intelligence wing, has been selected for the prestigious Indian Police Medal.

A native of Manakondur, Srinivas joined the police department in the year 1990 and worked in different places. Srinivas, who got head constable promotion in 2016, got 26 cash rewards, 18 GSEs, one commendation, nine appreciation certificates and seva pathakam.

He also got medals on the occasion of 50 years and 75 years Independence Day, Tenth anniversary of Telangana formation and seva pathakam. .

He worked in Dharmapuri, Karimnagar- and II towns, Adavimutharam, Pothkapalli and special branches in Karimnagar, Sircilla and Gambhiraopet.