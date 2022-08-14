Karimnagar cop selected for Indian Police Medal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Intelligence head constable

Karimnagar: A head constable from Karimnagar, Undenti Srinivas who is working in the intelligence wing, has been selected for the prestigious Indian Police Medal.

A native of Manakondur, Srinivas joined the police department in the year 1990 and worked in different places. Srinivas, who got head constable promotion in 2016, got 26 cash rewards, 18 GSEs and eight appreciation certificates.

He worked in Dharmapuri, Karimnagar-I and II towns, Adavimutharam, Pothkapalli and special branches in Karimnagar, Sircilla and Gambhiraopet.