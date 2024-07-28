Karimnagar: CPI demands action against cable bridge contractor

Published Date - 28 July 2024

Rain water stagnated in pits developed on cable bridge located in the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

Karimanagar: CPI district secretary Marri Venkataswamy wanted the authorities to cancel the license of the contractor who constructed the cable-stayed bridge on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

Besides canceling the license, the public money wasted with the damage of the road should be recovered from the contractor, he said, also demanding action against officials who did not monitor the quality of road works.

In a statement here on Sunday, Venkataswamy alleged that the contractor had not followed quality norms while laying the road. Subsequently, the road was damaged within one year and potholes were formed, he said.