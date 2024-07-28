Rains: Karimnagar cable bridge road damaged; Road in Siddipet turns slushy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 July 2024, 07:24 PM

Karimnagar: The road of the Karimnagar cable-stayed bridge has been damaged, with vehicles finding it tough to travel along the bridge with potholes all along.

The road on the bridge has also become quite muddy with rainwater stagnating in potholes. Vehicles are now being allowed only on the right side of the bridge due to the damages.

In order to develop the Manair river area as a tourist spot, the cable bridge was constructed across the river Manair on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. The 500 metre cable-stayed bridge was laid by spending Rs 148.75 crore. In the wake of damages, the entire BT material laid on one side road is being removed by closing the way.

Commuters had expressed doubts over the quality of the road since it was damaged within one year. They wanted the officials to take steps to repair the roads as early as possible since it was hard to travel on the damaged road.

According to Road and Buildings department officials, the water proofing compound was damaged. Engineers had already visited the bridge and examined the damaged road. According to the agreement, the contractor has to take up repair works for up to 10 years. Repair works would be taken up after the rainy season, they said.

Road in Siddipet turns slushy

Siddipet: The slushy condition of a road forced villagers to stage a protest on Sunday.

Road users going towards Illanthakunta from Chinnakodur via Chowdaram, Myalaram, Allipur and Kistapur villages are having a tough time. Since the area has been witnessing rains for a week now, the road was damaged completely.

Villagers are avoiding traveling on this stretch of the road. A group of the villagers, who gathered in the village on Sunday, demanded the government to take up repair works on the road immediately.