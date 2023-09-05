Karimnagar DCCB is best performing cooperative bank in India again

The Karimnagar DCCB has now bagged the all-India award for the seventh consecutive year in a row among all the 393 DCCBs in the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) has won the prestigious National Federation of State Cooperative Banks Limited (NAFSCOB)’s All-India second best DCCB and first best DCCB awards for its all round performance for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively.

The Karimnagar DCCB has now bagged the all-India award for the seventh consecutive year in a row among all the 393 DCCBs in the country.

Karimnagar DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana would receive the awards at a function in Jaipur, Rajasthan on September 26. The Karimnagar DCCB has been winning NAFSCOB annual performance awards from the financial year 2015-2016 onwards continuously.

In the year 2015-16, the bank bagged all-India second prize, third prize in the year 2016-17, second prize in the year 2017-2018 and first prize in the year 2018-19. With the latest awards for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22, the DCCB has won seven NAFSCOB awards.

Expressing happiness over the national award, DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao thanked NABARD CGM Susheela Chinthala and senior officers of NABARD, TSCAB managing director N Muralidhar, CGM and senior officers of TSCAB. The team KDCCB, under chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao has proved that we are here to perform and bag the awards, he said.

On the other hand, the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) Choppadandi in Karimnagar district also bagged the NAFSCOB first prize in the best performing PACS in the country for the financial year 2021-22. It had earlier won NAFSCOB national awards in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.