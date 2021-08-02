Karimnagar: Family of driver who committed suicide stages protest blaming employer

By | Published: 5:20 pm

Karimnagar: Mild tension prevailed in Rahimkhanpet of Illanthakunta mandal when the family members and relatives of Rebbala Vamshi, who committed suicide, staged protest along with his body in the village on Sunday night. Vamshi, who consumed pesticide on Saturday night, breathed his last while undergoing treatment in Karimnagar hospital on Sunday.

A tractor driver by profession, Vamshi used to work on a tractor owned by Enugula Malreddy and lost one of his hands while working on the tractor three months ago. Malreddy in the presence of village elders promised to provide compensation to Vamshi. As he failed to get compensation, Vamshi staged a protest in front of Malreddy’s house. But he was removed by the police. Disappointed over the incident and unable to feed his family, he took an extreme step.

When the body of Vamshi was brought to the village in the night, family members and relatives staged a protest by placing the body in front of the tractor owner’s house demanding justice for the deceased. They raised slogans demanding the Superintendent of Police to visit the village immediately.

The family members and relatives of Vamshi staged a protest by placing the body in front of Malreddy’s house. Knowing about the incident, Vemulawada DSP Chandrashekhar, CIs Upender and Anil Kumar rushed to the spot and convinced the agitating mob to withdraw the protest by promising to arrest the people responsible for the death of Vamshi.

