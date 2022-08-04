Karimnagar: Gangula holds review meet on 75th Independence Day celebrations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

BC welfare minister G Kamalakar conducting preparatory meeting with officails for Independence Day celebrations in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar wants to organise 75th Independence Day celebrations on a grand scale and inculcate patriotism among the public. The Minister organised a preparatory meeting with district level officials to discuss arrangements for diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar instructed officials to organise various programmes to inculcate patriotism among the public. Besides school students, employees, higher officials, public representatives, and youth should take part in celebrations in a big way, he called upon and added to hoist tricolour on the top of 3,08,427 houses across the district. He instructed officials to distribute the national flag to each and every house free of cost.

Informing that the State government has decided to celebrate diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day on a grand scale, he instructed the officials to ensure each and every person to take part in celebrations scheduled to be held from August 8 to 20 in the district and make programmes a success. Tricolour should be hoisted on the top of every house on August 15. For this purpose, officials should start the distribution of national flags from August 9 in municipalities and gram panchayats.

To mark the beginning of celebrations, a huge rally will be taken out from Ambedkar stadium to Art College in Karimnagar at 7 am on August 8. ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collectors Garima Agarwal and Shyam Prasad Lal, municipal commissioner Seva Islavath, Additional DCP S Srinivas, district panchayat office Veerabuchaiah, DRDO Srilatha, DMHO Dr Juveria and others were present.