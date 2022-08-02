Karimnagar: ICMAI opens its chapter in SRR College

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Commissioner for Technical and Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal addressing the students after inaugurating Satavahana chapter of ICMAI in SRR College in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: The Institute of Cost and Management Accounts of India (ICMAI) has opened its chapter Satavahana ICMAI in SRR Government Arts and Science College in Karimnagar town for the benefit of students on Tuesday. Commissioner for Technical and Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal along with ICMAI national president Iyer P Raju formally inaugurated the Satavahana ICMAI chapter on the college premises. As per the agreement made by the college management with ICMAI, they had opened a chapter in Karimnagar

Speaking on the occasion, Mittal said that there would be a bright future with the ICMAI chapter for B.Com students of SRR colleges as well as the students studying in various colleges of Satavahana University.

The ICMAI Satavahana chapter would provide required training to rural students to get jobs in the software related commerce sector. Congratulating SRR college management for securing autonomous status, he suggested the college authorities link the B.Com CA and CMA courses with the Cost Management course.

The students were educated on the tremendous opportunities for a Cost and Management Accountant in the present world. Any student passing out of this course gets an excellent remuneration package, he said and added that updating knowledge, and keeping abreast with the latest technology was essential to excel in this profession.

The experts empowered the students that the ICMAI would keep abreast with the changes happening in the professional world, they would teach artificial intelligence, Blockchain, Cyber security and data analytics as the students need to be acquainted with these modern techniques. The CMAs have expertise in GST matters also, he said.

The meeting was presided over by the college principal K Ramakrishna. Collector RV Karnan, ICMAI Telangana chapter president AVSN Murthy, Academic guidance officer Dr T Chary, Satavahana university registrar Varaprasad, GDC women principal T Sree Lakshmi, Telangana gazetted teachers association state general secretary Dr Surender Reddy, college staff secretary Srinivas, NSS programme officers Varaprasad and others were present.