Karimnagar mayor flays BJP president for misguiding people on ration cards

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao found fault with BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for releasing a letter on ration cards without knowing facts. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the Mayor asked the people not to believe the BJP president’s allegations made against the state government about food security cards and distribution of ration without knowing the facts.

Unable to digest developmental programmes and welfare schemes being implemented in the state, the BJP leader was spreading false propaganda and trying to get political mileage. It was a shame on the part of Sanjay Kumar to release a baseless letter stating that the state government has cut down ration cards.

While the central government was providing the ration to 1.91 crore units by issuing 53.88 lakh food security cards, the state government was supplying ration to 2.86 crore units by issuing 90.39 lakh ration cards in the state. When compared to the center, the Telangana government has issued 36.50 lakh additional ration cards and was supplying ration to 94.76 additional units than that of the union government, Mayor informed and challenged BJP president to sanction from the central government the 36.50 additional ration cards issued by the state government.

Talking about Rythu Bandhu, Sunil Rao said that so far, 66 lakh farmers were provided benefit. In addition to that 3.50 lakh new farmers were also identified this year to provide benefits under the scheme. Every year, Rs 7,500 crore would be deposited in the bank accounts of 69.50 lakh farmers. So far, the state government has released Rs 58,000 crore for the scheme, he informed.

However, the central government was providing only Rs 6,000 to each farmer per year irrespective of land extent under PM Kisan Yojana. In the state, only Rs 7,600 crore was given to farmers under the scheme. Moreover, no new farmer was included in the PM Kisan Yojana scheme after the year 2019, he alleged.