Karimnagar medical college gets 26 assistant professors

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on behalf of the people of Karimnagar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao for recruiting assistant professors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on behalf of the people of Karimnagar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao for recruiting assistant professors

Karimnagar: The State government has recruited 26 assistant professor posts for Karimnagar medical college.

Four posts in general surgery, three each of general medicine, OBG, and Anastasia, two Pediatric, one each in Anatomy, Physiology, Bio-Chemistry, Pathology, Forensic Medicine, DVL, Psychiatry, Radio diagnosis, Orthopedics and ENT and one each in Administration were recruited.

In a statement on Wednesday, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on behalf of the people of Karimnagar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao for recruiting assistant professors and other posts in a big way.

People would get better medical facilities with the fresh recruitment, he said.

Also Read Karimnagar couple wins medals in Asia Pacific Master Games