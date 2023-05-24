Karimnagar couple wins medals in Asia Pacific Master Games

The couple, who used to take their children to the Police Training Centre for archery coaching, got attracted towards the game and started practising archery in 2018

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Archery players Kishan and Rajeshwari displaying Indian flag while participating in Asia pacific master games held in South Korea.

Karimnagar: A couple from Karimnagar has won medals in archery at the Asia Pacific Master Games-2023 held in South Korea from May 12 to 21.

Kuna Kishan and his wife Rajeshwari won silver medals in different categories. While Kishan got a medal in the 30 metre-category, Rajeshwari secured two medals in the 18 and 50 metre categories. A total of 70 players from different countries participated in the competitions.

While Kishan is working as mechanic in the Karimnagar RTC zonal workshop, Rajeshwari is a Revenue Inspector (RI) in Velgatoor mandal of Jagtial district. RTC Executive Director (Karimnagar) V Venkateshwarlu on Wednesday felicitated Kishan for winning the medal.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Kishan expressed happiness for participating in the Asia Pacific Masters Games on behalf of India and winning medals. Thanking RTC officials for extending their cooperation, Kishan said he wanted to create a world record with each of his four family members scoring 10 points at a time.

The couple, who used to take their children to the Police Training Centre for archery coaching, got attracted towards the game and started practising archery in 2018. Within a short period, they managed to master the sport and since then, have won a number of medals by participating in State and national level competitions.