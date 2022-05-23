Karimnagar: MLC flays govt to earn Rs 500 crore through land auction

Karimnagar: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy has alleged that the State Government has fixed targets for the district collectors to earn Rs 500 crore through the auction of government lands in 32 districts. The MLC on Monday extended support to Rajiv Swagruha Applicants Charity and Welfare Society members’ protest against the auction of Rajiv Swagruha plots in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Jeevan Reddy promised to support the agitation being waged against the auction of Rajiv Swagruha lands. It was a shame on the part of the government to sell Rajiv Swagruha lands as no other government lands were available. With a conspiracy to make benefit to the real-estate mafia, the government has decided to auction lands by denying the people who had already paid money for plots, he alleged and demanded the government to give first priority to the people who already paid the amount.

In order to provide houses to poor at 25 percent less price than that of market price, the then Congress government had launched Rajiv Swagruha house programme in 2007. In Karimangar Corporation limits, officials received 7,524 applications. Besides Rs 250 application charges, Rs 5,000 was paid by each applicant. As the government got Rs 4 crore through applications, 66 acres of land was purchased at Ramakrishna colony of Thimmapur mandal by spending Rs 2 crore.

A total of 89 acres of land was laid out along with another 23 acres of government land available there. However, officials had fixed the highest price by neglecting the main concept of the scheme that the price should be 25 percent less than that of open market. So, the issue has been pending during the last 15 years, he informed and criticised the government to auction plots. He demanded the district collector to stop the auction of Rajiv Swagruha plots. Earlier, MLC handed over a representation to Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal in Prajavani programme.

